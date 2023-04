Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong slams Joe Biden for US-South Korea nuclear pact | Oneindia News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has warned that the new US-South Korea agreement would only lead to ‘more serious danger.’ The issuance of her warning was reported by the North Korean state media on Saturday.

