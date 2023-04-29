#23: The Tale of the 700 Club & The Hollywood Hills w/ Kaleo James | Til Death Podcast | 6.25.19

This week, we have one of the owners of our sponsor Chelsea Smile Clothing Co., Kaleo James.

Ian and Kaleo have known each other since about 2006 and have been best friends ever since.

Along with being best buds, they have also been band mates, label mates, roommates, and partners in mischief plenty of times over the years.

We dive into plenty of drunken debauchery and pranking that we have hatched throughout the years.

Not for the faint of heart and definitely NSFW.

From being in different bands on the same label that ended up being a cocaine front, to partying in the Hollywood Hills and ditching a buddy with a bunch of old dudes and a hooker, to starting our own companies and growing up.

As we have started our own podcast and business, so has Kaleo.

Chelsea Smile Clothing Co is an amazing company and makes quality clothing for everything you need.