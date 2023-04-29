Never-before-seen images show inside White House on the day Osama bin Laden was killed

Newly released photos obtained from the Obama Presidential Library show the planning and tension among the highest-ranking members of the US government, including President Barack Obama, on the day Osama Bin Laden was killed.
