Andrew McGarry Interview - The Two Party Lie, Election Fraud, COVID & A Spiritual Battle Of The Ages

Joining me today is Andrew McGarry, creator of the outstanding documentary series, Standing in the Gap.
Andrew is here today to discuss 2020 election fraud, the COVID-19 deception, the Two Party illusion, and how all of this has led us straight into a budding technocratic control structure and a fight for our very lives.
Many are beginning to see and feel that we are truly in a spiritual battle, one being waged all around us.
Yet far too many are seeking a savior in the form of a politician.
It is time to stand up for those who do not see what is taking place.
It is truly time to Stand in the Gap.