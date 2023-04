Georgia Bulldogs Showing Out In The 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia had quite the showing in the NFL Draft this year.

Two Bulldogs, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, were drafted in the first round by the Eagles.

Then in Round 4 Philadelphia snatched up another defensive player Kelee Ringo trying to solidify their defense.

Also two-time National Championship Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was drafted by the Rams with the 128th pick.