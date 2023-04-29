X-traordinary Stories: UFO Metal Piece & Original Witness, 1982 UFO Willernie, MN

Meet Julie Ohlson.

In 1982 when Julie was a teenager, she and her family experienced a green light illuminating the bedroom and looked out to see a 40 foot wide cigar shaped light hovering near their home.

When it took off, fiery remnants scattered on the snow packed ground and were collected by Julie and her family.

See the newspaper articles from the incident, one of the remnant pieces, and hear this incredible story of Julie's experience.

Check out her book also, it's called Dark Secrets and Hidden Lies: The 1982 Willernie UFO Case.