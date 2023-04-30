4017 York St

This fabulous home is within walking/biking distance of Whatcom Falls Park, Lake Whatcom public boat launch, and Galbraith Mountain.
Close to convenience stores with a veterinary clinic.
The complete interior remodel done in the last few years on this 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home.
Gorgeous landscaping tops off the fantastic feel of this beautiful oasis.
Solid construction and luxurious interior design features make this home a true MUST-SEE.
A comprehensive list of items in the home is available upon request.
Located in a private, somewhat secluded, yet convenient location in the Geneva area of Bellingham.
The public boat launch is very close, just off Electric Street.
See driving directions to get to the home.