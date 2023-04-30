Bangladesh factory disaster survivors plead for justice 10 years on

Survivors of one of the world's most devastating factory disasters, the collapse of Rana Plaza, which killed more than 1,130 people, are calling for justice.

"We want justice, appropriate compensation and treatment.

We want treatment for the rest of our lives.

We are alive, but we are dying day by day," said Sumi Akhter, who lost her leg in the catastrophe.

Bangladeshi factory owners have proudly touted their efforts to overhaul the sector, but for many of the more than 2,000 survivors of the collapse, their ordeal never ended.

