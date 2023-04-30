6 Signs You're Depressed, Not Lazy
Have you lost your sense of direction in life and didn’t know what else to do?

Do you always feel &quot;lazy&quot;, unmotivated, and uninspired?

Because we live in such a cutthroat and hypercompetitive society so obsessed with the pursuit of wealth and success, we&apos;re likely to suffer from chronic stress.

When we constantly overworking ourselves, we&apos;re bound to experience some adverse effects on our mental and emotional well-being.

But what if your laziness is about more than just emotional burnout?

What if it’s already become something much more serious?

Watch this to find out.