Florida: Multiple tornadoes reported in South as new severe weather threatens Texas | Oneindia News

There's no rest for the weary in Florida this weekend as what has been a very stormy April finishes up with not one, but two rounds of severe weather.

Multiple tornadoes tore through Florida and Georgia on Thursday, as a new storm brings a severe weather threat and possible tornadoes to Texas.

#FloridaTornado #Tornado #Florida ~HT.99~ED.101~PR.152~