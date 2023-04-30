DEALING WITH JEALOUSY IN A RELATIONSHIP

Hello and welcome to this video on dealing with jealousy in a relationship.

Jealousy is a common issue that many couples face, and it can often lead to feelings of insecurity, trust issues, and ultimately, the breakdown of the relationship.

In this video, we'll discuss the causes of jealousy, how it can affect a relationship, and what you can do to handle it in a healthy way?