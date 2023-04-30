DEALING WITH JEALOUSY IN A RELATIONSHIP
DEALING WITH JEALOUSY IN A RELATIONSHIP

Hello and welcome to this video on dealing with jealousy in a relationship.

If you are new here, make sure to hit the subscribe button so you don&apos;t miss any of our future videos on healthy relationships.

Jealousy is a common issue that many couples face, and it can often lead to feelings of insecurity, trust issues, and ultimately, the breakdown of the relationship.

In this video, we&apos;ll discuss the causes of jealousy, how it can affect a relationship, and what you can do to handle it in a healthy way?