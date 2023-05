Adjusting the ESD Coin Mech

In this tutorial, I'll show you how to adjust the price of an ESD coin mech to accept Canadian dollars.

You'll need a coin mech, loonie chute, blank chutes, and a Phillips head screwdriver to get started.

I'll walk you through the process of disassembling the coin mech and replacing the chutes.

Plus, I'll give you a look at the inner workings of the coin mech.

If there is anything I missed in the video, let me know.

Thanks for watching!