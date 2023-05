'A huge problem', Sudanese doctor warns of medical shortage as fighting rages

Sudanese doctor Majzoub Saad Ibrahim warns of a looming shortage in medical supplies in the city of ad-Damer, the capital of the River Nile state, north of Khartoum.

"The situation cannot be sustained more than a week.

This is a huge problem," he says.

Fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has also impacted shop owners who rely on goods and "basic items that are regularly consumed" that are shipped from the ravaged capital.