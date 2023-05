Fashion Historian Fact Checks 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Costumes

Fashion historian Raissa Bretaña fact checks the historical accuracy of the costumes worn by Riley Keough in the Fleetwood Mac-inspired series, "Daisy Jones & The Six." Raissa analyzes Daisy's casual bell-bottom outfits as well as her concert looks that pay homage to the Stevie Nicks, breaking them down, layer-by-layer.