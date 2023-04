Crimea Fuel Depot On Fire, Russian-held Towns Shelled In Ukraine

According to news reports, a fuel depot in Crimea, which is under Russian control, caught fire on April 30, 2023.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but local authorities have confirmed that it has resulted in a large column of black smoke rising from the facility.

The fire reportedly broke out at a storage facility near the town of Armyansk, which is located in the northern part of the Crimean peninsula.