April 29, 2023

2023 0427 524 pm another spy attempt to stage an incident, very CIA NYPD 7575 just around the corner.

General statement: The spy network, based on my experience, involve percentages of the population, impossible you might say, that means millions.

In WW II, five million were involved in the Manhattan Project, in absolute secrecy, President Truman didn’t know until he was told about it, therefore, do not tell me, it is impossible.

You reach secrecy with large number of spies, because they know very little, just enough for a specific task and swore to absolute secrecy, and heavy penalties in case their open their mouths, some legal and others not so much.