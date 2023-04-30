[GOING SEVENTEEN] EP.18 TTT에 빠지다 #1 (Dive into TTT #1) (Water Sports Ver.)

[GOING SEVENTEEN] is a variety show featuring the members of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN.

In this episode (EP.18), the members play a game called TTT (Think Trainee Talent) where they compete in various challenges to showcase their skills.

This particular episode focuses on water sports, with the members split into teams and competing in activities such as water volleyball, water basketball, and a relay race on inflatable rafts.

The episode is full of playful banter and lighthearted competition between the members, making it an entertaining watch for fans of SEVENTEEN and Korean variety shows.