Sen Ron Johnson: Antony Blinken 'LIED Boldface To Congress' About Contact With Hunter Biden
&quot;Antony Blinken finally did come in and sit down for a voluntary transcribed interview in December of 2020 because he wanted to be Secretary of State.

And now, because of more information that&apos;s come out, we know that he lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden.

My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we&apos;ll be able to bring him and his wife back in, tell them to preserve their records.

You cannot trust Joe Biden.

You cannot trust Hunter Biden.

You can&apos;t trust the Biden family.&quot;