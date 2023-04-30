Tips to do knee plank for weight loss.

A knee plank is a variation of a traditional plank exercise that targets the core and upper body muscles.

To start, kneel on all fours on a mat or carpet with your arms straight and palms flat on the ground.

Move your hands forward, so that they are slightly in front of your shoulders.

Next, lift your knees off the floor and straighten your legs until your body is in a straight line from head to knees.

Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, making sure to engage your core and keep your back straight.

Remember to breathe deeply and maintain a neutral neck and back position.

To come out of the pose, gently lower your knees to the ground and relax.

Practice knee planks regularly to strengthen your core and improve your overall fitness.