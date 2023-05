Living as Healthy Servants of God in a World Filled with STRIFE

What does it look like to maintain a healthy journey while interacting with a world around you that is engulfed in strife?

In this broadcast, Mark will walk you through biblical instructions that will point you towards living from a place of divine wisdom and helping you discern how STRIFE works, so that you do not get entangled in unnecessary wars.

This broadcast will encourage your heart and provide simple perspectives that promote divine wisdom.