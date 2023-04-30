The Takingdown of Tucker Carlson

What lawmakers and the media were describing that Tucker Carlson was doing, was EXACTLY what the J6 Committee was doing for two years, selectively picking small segments of tape to convince Americans that January 6th was something that it wasn't.

In fact, the leader of the Democrat Senate, Chuck Schumer joined the leader of the Senate Republicans, Mitch McConnell in calling for Tucker Carlson to be pulled off the air.

They are on the same side.

The Senate Majority Leader joins the Senate Minority Leader, Thom Tillis, Mitt Romney, they ALL are on the same side.

So it is actually not about left and right, it's not about Republican and Democrat.

Here you have people with shared interests, destroying America.

The open borders people.

People like Mitch McConnell who are living in splendor on Chinese money while the rest of the country is suffering.

The people who underneath it all have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else and that would include almost ALL news organizations in this country as well.