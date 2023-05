The SCIENCES and DEMONS Of "All " Knowledge.

There are 5 Universal Omni Categories to ALL knowledge.

The original meaning of the word - demon is: to know, to have knowledge of, to have methods to gain knowledge.

The 5 universal categories are: FUNDAMENTALS.

UNIVERSE and HEAVENS.

EARTH.

LIFE.

OUR SPEICE.

These 5 omni-universal categories includes ALL and EVERY THING and NON-THING.