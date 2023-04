Real Talk With Ronnie - Exclusive interview with Newsmax contributor Nicholas Chamberas (4/30/2023)

TONIGHT (4/30/2023) @ 8:00 PM, “Real Talk With Ronnie” has an exclusive interview with Newsmax contributor Nicholas Chamberas where we chat about his latest editorial pieces on Newsmax as well as the recent ousting of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and much more!

Tune in to New Jersey’s fastest growing groundbreaking talk show!

Now streaming LIVE to LinkedIn!