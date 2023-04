News Round-Up (Schwarzenegger, Epstein, and Demonic Posession)

It's another edition of the News Roundup, and boy do we have some real whoopers for you.

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to drive his name into the mud by badmouthing Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, more info comes out about human trafficking mastermind Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, all of whom disavow knowing about his exploits.

We also talk about weird art exhibits appearing across metropolitan centers, leading to speculation of demonic portals.