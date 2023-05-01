Remdesivir Lawsuit Update, Bionic Eye, Brain Chips & Epstein Private Calendar

Sam and Thomas discuss Remdesivir wrongful death case he is currently representing in California, he was able to bypass the “immunity defense” thanks to “creative legal strategy.” This included taking advantage of the state’s Protection of Human Subjects in Medical Experimentation Act, essentially California’s own version of the international Nuremberg Code, which forbids human medical experimentation without informed consent as to the potential risks.

Bionic Eyes, Brain Chips and the Epstein Private Calendar is released.