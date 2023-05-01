#83: The Heart – Hands on how to connect with it

There is a very simple yet super effective way of starting to feel your heart, i.e., to visualize that you breath in and out of it.

That’s how I started to feel my heart and that what I strongly recommend others to do as well.

Why not take three deep breaths in and out of your heart when you wake up in the morning, and then repeat whenever you feel throughout the day?

After some time, you will always be present in your heart without thinking about it, and your life will start to transform to a truly happy and blissful experience!