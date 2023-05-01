A Chair-itable History of King Charles’ Coronation

To say the chairs that’ll be used in King Charles’ coronation on Saturday are ‘vintage’ would be a total understatement.
Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
To say the chairs that’ll be used in King Charles’ coronation on Saturday are ‘vintage’ would be a total understatement.
Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
ViewWhile King Charles III succeeded to the throne of the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth in September following the..
ViewFor centuries, it's been the soundtrack to life in England. From the smallest villages to the largest cities, there are more..