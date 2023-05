‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series | Oneindia News

If you are a cooking enthusiast, then you must have watched Masterchef Australia and admired Jock Zonfrillo.

Unfortunately, the Chef is no more.

The Masterchef Australia judge, chef and author passed away today at the age of 46 and has left many in the culinary world and his fans in a state of shock.

