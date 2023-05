MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.1.23 @12PM: ROGER STONE GIVES US THE INSIDE SCOOP ON TUCKER AND DESANTIS’ OVERSEAS TRIP

Roger Stone joins us to share breaking details on Tucker Carlson’s future and Desantis’ overseas trip- Is Kamala Harris ready to be President?- Ronna McDaniel Romney emerges to demoralize the GOP- Illegal immigration turns extra deadly in Texas- The Navy goes full blown woke- Jeffrey Epstein NEW DOCUMENTS reveal close ties to Obama White House- RIP Jerry Springer, a quick look at his political career- MikeCrispi.com