Mindful Eating 101

Mindful Eating, 101.

The concept of mindful eating can seem like a license to eat whatever you want.

But proponents of this style of diet say perceiving it in that way could be an indication that a person doesn't pay attention to when, how or what they're eating.

In other words, such a person might actually find the practice of mindful eating to be transformative.

The goal is to listen to the body’s signals.

Our feeling body is much smarter than our thinking brain, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

It’s not about thinking.

It’s about feeling.

What does it feel like when I eat too much?, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

Proponents of mindful eating say that the practice isn't about a limiting mindset and that it "is all right to eat as much as we want.".

If we listen to the wisdom of our bodies, we’re not going to overeat, and that’s where we can shift our behavior, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

In times of stress when compulsive eating may be an issue, experts recommend asking yourself, "what do I need?" .

If I’m stressed, maybe I need a stretch or a walk break.

, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

If I’m stuck, maybe I need to take a moment and reflect or talk to a colleague, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

The 'want' is a habit.

Meeting your 'need' is going to help you not reach for food, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

Snacking isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but if we snack a lot and it becomes our go-to when we have writer’s block, it can teach us two things:, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

... to eat when we’re not hungry, and to eat instead of doing something that might actually help with the writer’s block, Dr. Judson Brewer, Brown University Mindfulness Center, via 'The New York Times'.

Proponents of the mindset say that mindful eating can even help you "shop more mindfully to avoid food waste."