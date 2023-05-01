Maurizio Cattelan's banana artwork worth $160,000 eaten by a Seoul Museum visitor | Oneindia News

What would you do if you were starving since morning and saw a ripe banana stuck to the wall with duct tape?
Eat it, right?
That’s what an art student at a South Korean Museum did.
But what if i tell you that banana was worth a whopping $160,000?
Most of us wouldn’t even go near it.
This incident occurred at a museum in Korea and has become a trending talking topic among the netizens.
Let me tell you what exactly happened.
