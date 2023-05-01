Maurizio Cattelan's banana artwork worth $160,000 eaten by a Seoul Museum visitor | Oneindia News

What would you do if you were starving since morning and saw a ripe banana stuck to the wall with duct tape?

Eat it, right?

That’s what an art student at a South Korean Museum did.

But what if i tell you that banana was worth a whopping $160,000?

Most of us wouldn’t even go near it.

This incident occurred at a museum in Korea and has become a trending talking topic among the netizens.

Let me tell you what exactly happened.

