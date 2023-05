April 30, 2023 = "666 Reasons To Receive Christ Right Now!" (Revelation 13:11-18)

In Revelation 13:11-18, we meet yet another strange beast.

With the likeness of a lamb, and the voice of a dragon, this second beast performs miracles and seems to have control of the world's religious and economic systems. This is the passage where we find the infamous "666." What in the world is going on here???

Pastor Bryan walks us through this passage of Scripture.