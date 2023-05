DeSantis, RFK or Trump: Who Can We Trust to Save America?

With Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis battling it out on the Republican side and Robert F Kennedy getting into the race on the Democrat side, there’s a lot of conversation about who has the best chance of saving America.

Is DeSantis too loyal to the Establishment crowd?

Is Trump’s stance on vaccines going to hurt him?

Does RFK running as a Democrat rule him out as someone a conservative can vote for?

We’ll break it all down during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show.