WWE SmackDown 4/28/23: Night 1 of the Draft & WWF Raw 5/2/94 Recap/Review/Results

WWE's 2023 Draft is officially underway as of this current SmackDown, and the logical gaffs are bigger than before.

Also, a major WrestleMania rematch on tap!

What's going on with Roman and the Usos?

Did LA Knight actually win a match for a change?

All to be answered this week.

Also, Retro Raw was a thing.