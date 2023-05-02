La Roche-Posay Offers Free Skin Cancer Screenings to Thousands of New Yorkers on Melanoma Monday

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

La Roche-Posay, in partnership with Schweiger Dermatology Group, will offer free skin cancer screenings to the public in New York City on Monday, May 1.

La Roche-Posay plans to conduct over 1000 skin checks and hand out full-size sunscreen samples, hats, beach totes, and other goodies, all to educate the public about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.

The brand hopes to break the Guinness World Records for the most skin cancer screenings in one day.

For every skin cancer screening conducted, La Roche-Posay will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.

For more info on sun safety, visit laroche-posay.us/saveourskin.