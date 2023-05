Russia-Ukraine war_ Russia_s abilities not crippled_ says US intelligence _ English News _

Moscow will be able to continue its war against Ukraine for at least another year, according to US intelligence sources, in its revelation of a secret US military paper that had not previously been revealed as quoted by the Washington Post.

A better understanding of the results of the multiple sanctions imposed on Russia by the US, the EU, and allies like Japan is provided by the recently found top-secret documents.