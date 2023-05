Mexican rescue dogs train to save lives around the world

Volunteers from the Red Cross and the SAR K9 Canine and Rescue 9 group train with their dogs in mountain scenarios and simulated areas of collapsed structures in Mexico's Puebla state, to be ready for when they have to attend a real disaster.

Several of its members belong to the Urban Search and Rescue and helped in the rescue of victims during the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria in February.