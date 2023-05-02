The man feed the food in wild parrots
Bird feeding is the activity of feeding wild birds, often by means of bird feeders.

With a recorded history dating to the 6th century,[1] the feeding of wild birds has been encouraged and celebrated in the United States and United Kingdom, with it being the United States&apos; second most popular hobby having National Bird-Feeding Month congressionally decreed in 1994.

Various types of food are provided by various methods; certain combinations of food and method of feeding are known to attract certain bird species.