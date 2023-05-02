Come join The Cult of the Lamb!

Thank you so much for coming to my channel it means so much to me.
I love to do all sorts of things from grilling videos, indie demos, videos of my dogs to streaming games.
You can catch most these videos on YouTube and Rumble.
I stream on Twitch, YouTube, Kick, Trovo, and RUMBLE!
I am trying to potentially make some money doing this and you can help by hitting that subscribe button for me.
I also have a Discord if you would like to join and talk directly to me.
I am always on.
Https://discord.gg/Hj54YWV