#64: I Believe I Can Fly | Til Death Podcast | 10.16.2020

This week, we introduce Kombucha into our mix.

We discuss marriage communication between us and where a breakdown could’ve happened, dissecting a disagreement and how we personally work it out.

We ask the tough questions like “What is American Cheese?”, and “Where did all the Hood Ornaments go?”.

Also, our TOOL OF THE WEEK this week goes to the fly from the VP Debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence for reasons we get into in the episode.