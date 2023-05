"Improve your golf game with these simple tips! ⛳🏌️‍♂️

This focuses on basic hip and shoulder rotation.

90% of beginners struggle with rotation on top of the fact that gripping the club is strange at first.

This simple drill can be done anywhere, at home, work and golf course.

The focus is to turn your left shoulder to the ball on backswing for a right hand golfer or turn the right shoulder to the ball on the backswing for a left hand golfer.

This is building a proper foundation for your own Swing.