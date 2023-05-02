01-MAY-2023 United Network TV
Join Sunny and the Field Messengers for the REAL News!

A Colorado field messenger shares a Local Bank Dilemma and then we visit a Lady Locavores event in Georgia!

In Uganda, a messenger shares about a Local Business Empowerment workshop organized there!

In World News....First Republic Bank up for Auction, Sudan Ceasefire Extended, Royal Family Coronation Stone Moved, White House Correspondent&apos;s Dinner, US Nuclear Arms Deadline, New Twitter Charges, Judge Archdiocese Recusal, A Message To Change your Life, and more!

Plus a World Situation Report with Kim from the Office of the Guardian!