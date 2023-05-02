01-MAY-2023 United Network TV

Join Sunny and the Field Messengers for the REAL News!

A Colorado field messenger shares a Local Bank Dilemma and then we visit a Lady Locavores event in Georgia!

In Uganda, a messenger shares about a Local Business Empowerment workshop organized there!

In World News....First Republic Bank up for Auction, Sudan Ceasefire Extended, Royal Family Coronation Stone Moved, White House Correspondent's Dinner, US Nuclear Arms Deadline, New Twitter Charges, Judge Archdiocese Recusal, A Message To Change your Life, and more!

Plus a World Situation Report with Kim from the Office of the Guardian!