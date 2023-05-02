The Moment Luca Brecel Became World Champion! 🏆 | 2023 Cazoo World Snooker Championship

The 2023 Cazoo World Snooker Championship is one of the most highly anticipated events in the world of snooker.

It is the premier professional snooker tournament, and it brings together the best players from around the world to compete for the prestigious title of world champion.

The tournament is typically held over a two-week period at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, and it attracts thousands of fans and viewers from around the globe.

With intense competition and thrilling matches, the 2023 Cazoo World Snooker Championship promises to be an unforgettable event for fans of the sport.