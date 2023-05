UNGOVERNED 5.2.23 @10am: MURDOCH FAMILY SPOKE WITH ZELENSKYY JUST BEFORE CARLSON OUSTER FROM FOX NEWS!

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch reportedly had conversations with Vlodomyr Zelenskyy earlier this year before Carlson's ouster from FNC.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is in favor of sending even more weapons to Ukraine.

US Military says it is tracking another potential Chinese Spy Balloon.

Trump will join CNN for a Presidential Townhall in New Hampshire.

Vice, another far left outlet, is preparing to file for bankruptcy.