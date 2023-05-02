May 1, 2023

Massive noise at PS15, Monday 1 from 727 am nonstop to 1113 am.

It doesn’t make sense, how a school can operate with such massive noise?

It is similar to a jet’s turbines.

It has also happened, during weekends, Saturdays, holidays and school closing.

I can hear and feel this noise at the back of my apartment with the doors and windows close, the setup is such that the direction of the loudest noise aims to my building, especially my floor.

I don’t believe this loudness can be justified legally, under any excuse, nevertheless, every complaint I’ve submitted about it, has been ignored, as it has happened with many other issues occurring at this street and at my own building, since late March 2007, even if anyone can see/hear the specific problem.

Every one of my complaints have been submitted with a video, it also reinforces my assertions that this street is fully controlled by the spy agencies, this massive noise, in a normal street, would have most residents very upset, but I am sure, that 99% of the complaints about it, if not 100%, come from me.

DEP told me they have to come to my apartment to measure the noise, what?

This is an industrial noise, can be seen and heard easily in the street.

Also, this noise doesn’t have a regular schedule, I’ve seen it to go on for the whole night, I’ve seen it being turned off just to be turn on again, so what happens then, if the DEP show up, and the boiler is off?

As it could easily occur, these excuses are ludicrous, also, what happens with everyone else at this street, or they lack of ears?