MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.2.23 @12PM: USA SET TO “RUN OUT OF CASH” - SO HOW DO WE KEEP FUNDING UKRAINE?

Biden White House emboldens false rhetoric- Hunter Biden in court over child support, media silent- John Bolton in Taiwan to stir the pot as USA pushes for war- Trump to appear on CNN- Kevin McCarthy promises new support for Ukraine- January 6 tapes COVER UP exposed- The USA will “run out of money” what does this even mean?- Hollywood goes on Strike!

