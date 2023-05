Smokey Robinson Talks Controversy Around New Album 'Gasms', Being Sampled, & More | Billboard News

Motown legend Smokey Robinson stopped by Billboard News to chat with Billboard's Executive Director of R&B / Hip-Hop Gail Mitchell.

He opened up about the reaction to his new album 'Gasms', what it's like to be sampled by other artists, the Spanish language EP he is working on, and more!