Billboard Explains: Women in Reggaetón

Did you know Karol G’s album 'Mañana Será Mas Bonito' became the first all-Spanish language album by a female artist to reach No.

1 on the Billboard 200 album charts?

And it’s a reggaeton album?

Reggaetón has grown in popularity over the years.

But what is reggaetón and why is it considered a male-dominated space?

Which female artist broke barriers in the genre?

And who are the women taking over?

This is Billboard Explains: Women in Reggaetón.