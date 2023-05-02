Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy at Met Gala

Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy , at Met Gala.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, surprised everyone at this year's fashion event.

The couple is pregnant with their second baby.

Their first baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in 2017.

Williams also took to social media to announce that they're expecting.

Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala, Serena Williams, via Instagram.

Williams didn't reveal how far along she is.

Her Gucci dress was pretty slimming, but you could still see a defined baby bump.

Williams and Ohanian wed in 2016.

In 2022, Williams announced that she will be "evolving away from tennis.".

I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.

, Serena Williams, via 2022 'Vogue' essay.

A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm.

Soon after that, I started a family.

I want to grow that family, Serena Williams, via 2022 'Vogue' essay