ON THE OTHER FOOT Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep570

In this episode, Dinesh reveals how the shoe is on the other foot for the Left as the Biden regime brings felony charges against black socialists for their opposition to the Ukraine war.

Dinesh examines whether Tucker Carlson's opposition to US involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war is the real reason for his ouster.

Dinesh considers the question of whether Singapore a "good tyranny." Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony joins Dinesh to talk about what we can learn from the Hebrew prophets.